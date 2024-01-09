All Sections
Russians actively attack on Avdiivka front, without success − General Staff

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 9 January 2024, 07:24
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian occupiers attacked on seven fronts, with the most active assaults on the Avdiivka. In total, 67 combat clashes took place over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 9 January

Quote: "Sixty-seven combat clashes took place over the past day. In total, the Russians launched 55 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes, firing 35 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks east of Terny in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to restrain the Russian forces, who keep trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks near Avdiivka, Sieverne and Tonenke and another 15 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continued to hold back the Russians near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where they repelled 12 attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled seven Russian attacks south of Chervone, west of Verbove and north of Novoprokopivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing measures to expand their established bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, they made 12 unsuccessful assault actions on the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, exhausting the Russians along the entire front line.

Over the past day, air defence destroyed 18 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two ammunition storage points belonging to the Russians. 

Subjects: Donetsk OblastKherson OblastZaporizhzhia OblastGeneral Staff
