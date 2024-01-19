All Sections
Russians intensify search for partisan movements in Ukraine's east

Friday, 19 January 2024, 07:35
Russians intensify search for partisan movements in Ukraine's east
The Russians are intensifying checks on the population in the temporarily occupied eastern part of Ukraine to counteract resistance activity.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The Ukrainian resistance movement says that the enemy is attempting to strengthen counterintelligence measures, specifically by increasing the number of so-called mobile groups tasked with selectively checking the local population."

Details: The Russians are reportedly checking whether people have a Ukrainian passport, are registered, and examining whether they possess smartphones or any other devices that could transmit information to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 

In this way, the Russians are attempting to identify any operational information about the activities of the resistance movement against them, whose actions often lead to local setbacks for the Russian occupation forces, both on the front lines and in the occupied territories.

The NRC calls on the local population to assist the Ukrainian Armed Forces in hastening the liberation of the regions and to provide information about the movements or locations of the Russians.

