Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk reaches last 16 in Australian Open for first time

Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 January 2024, 11:51
Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk reaches last 16 in Australian Open for first time
Marta Kostiuk. Photo: Tennis Federation of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostiuk, 21, has set a personal record at the Australian Open – for the first time in her career, she has reached the last 16 players in this tournament.

Source: Suspilne. Sport 

Details: Reports say that this happened following a match against Russian tennis player Elina Avanesyan who is competing as a neutral athlete. The match lasted 2.5 hours. Kostiuk lost the first set 2:6, and won both the second and third sets 6:4 each.

Kostiuk became the first Ukrainian woman to reach the fourth round at the 2024 tournament.

During the match, the Ukrainian had 49 winners and 67 unforced errors. Her opponent has 20 and 46, respectively.

Kostiuk will play against the winner of the match between Brazilian Haddad Maia and "neutral" Maria Timofeeva to reach the quarter finals.

At the same time, Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko ended her performances at the Australian Open 2024 after suffering a crushing defeat. She lost to Arina Sabalenka, the world number two tennis player, in the tournament's third round.

Three female Ukrainian tennis players continue to compete at the Australian Open 2024: Elina Svitolina, Diana Yastremska and Marta Kostiuk.

Svitolina and Yastremska will play in the third round. 

The Australian Open will run until 28 January.

