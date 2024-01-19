Reuters makes correction: Russia's war against Ukraine no longer labelled as "Ukraine Crisis"

One of the world's largest news agencies, Reuters, in the second year of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, has amended the title of a section on its website from "Ukraine Crisis" to "Ukraine and Russia at War".

Source: Reuters's letter and website

Details: A few days ago, information spread online that the term "Ukraine Crisis" was used for categorising materials about the war in Ukraine on the Reuters website. At the same time, alongside "Ukraine Crisis," there was a section entitled "Israel and Hamas at War."

"UKRAINE CRISIS" ON THE REUTERS WEBSITE BEFORE SECTION UPDATE

In response to a letter from an employee of Ukrainska Pravda (sent not on behalf of UP), the agency stated that it had updated the headings on its website.

AFTER THE SECTION UPDATE

Note: The phrase "Ukraine Crisis" is used by Russian propaganda to avoid the word "war." This allows propagandists, in particular, to attempt to downplay the severity of the situation. Additionally, the use of the term "Ukraine Crisis" creates the impression that it is purely an internal issue for Ukraine, to which Russia has no connection.

In addition to Russia, China also refers to the war in Ukraine as a "crisis" in its public rhetoric.

