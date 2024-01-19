NATO calls on civilians in West to prepare for "all-out war" with Russia

Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, has warned that civilians in the West should prepare for "all-out war" with Russia.

Source: SkyNews with reference to Bauer's statement

Quote: "We have to realise it's not a given that we are in peace. And that's why we have the plans. That’s why we [NATO forces] are preparing for a conflict with Russia."

"But the discussion is much wider. It is also the industrial base and also the people that have to understand they play a role."

Details: Admiral Bauer believes Sweden did the right thing by urging its population to prepare for war earlier this month.

Quote: "It starts there. The realisation that not everything is plannable and not everything is going to be hunky dory in the next 20 years."

Background: His warning came on the eve of the start of NATO's largest exercise since the Cold War, in which the alliance is practising repelling an invasion by Russian forces.

