Number of rabies cases in Kharkiv Oblast has increased due to war

Authorities have decided to reinforce anti-animal disease measures in Kharkiv Oblast, as it was impossible to vaccinate animals against rabies in 2022 due to the full-scale war.

Source: State Emergency Anti-Epizootic Commission at Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to the authorities, 117 outbreaks of rabies were recorded in the oblast in 2023.

Nearly 70% of cases were recorded in liberated territories or areas where high-intensity combat was ongoing, especially the Izium and Chuhuiv districts of the oblast.

Quote: "This situation has occurred due to the impossibility of wild carnivore oral vaccination and population control measures during the previous year, 2022."

