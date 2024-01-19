Russians drop explosives on utility service workers and bombard residential buildings in Kherson: one person killed

The Russian military have dropped explosives from a drone on the emergency crew of the Kherson Water Utility service and targeted residential buildings, killing one person and injuring another.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Kherson is under fire! The Russian army is carrying out an attack from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River. Explosions are heard in the Dniprovskyi district of the city".

Advertisement:

Update: Mrochko said that the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the emergency team of Kherson Water Utility service on the outskirts of Kherson.

He added that an emergency repair vehicle of the utility company has been damaged in the Russian attack. Early reports indicate that no employees of the utility service have been injured. The information is being confirmed.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the Russians also hit residential buildings in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A 50-year-old woman has been killed in her own apartment as a result of the bombardment. A 16-year-old boy also sustained shrapnel wounds. He was hospitalised for medical treatment.

Mrochko confirmed that the attack damaged a four-storey building where the woman's body had been found.

Support UP or become our patron!