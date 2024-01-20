Russians shell Kupiansk in morning
Saturday, 20 January 2024, 08:24
Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 20 January, damaging a private residential building.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration said that an unexploded projectile had been discovered on the roof of the building.
There was no information about casualties.
More than 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar attacks on 19 January, including Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv district; Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Budarky in Chuhuiv district; and Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kupiansk district.
