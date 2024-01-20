All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians shell Kupiansk in morning

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 January 2024, 08:24
Russians shell Kupiansk in morning
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kupiansk. Stock photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 20 January, damaging a private residential building.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration said that an unexploded projectile had been discovered on the roof of the building.

Advertisement:

There was no information about casualties.

More than 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar attacks on 19 January, including Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv district; Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Budarky in Chuhuiv district; and  Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kupiansk district.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Number of rabies cases in Kharkiv Oblast has increased due to war
Russians strike Kupiansk: residential building hit, civilians killed and injured – photo
Warning of missile threat issued in Ukraine's east
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: