Russians deploy air defence to Crimea and front line, leaving rest of Russia empty

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, has said that the Russians have deployed air defence systems to Crimea and the front line but have withdrawn them from other regions of Russia.

Source: Ihnat in an interview with Focus

Quote: "It’s 100% true that they’ve filled up the line of contact with it [air defence], and 200% true that Crimea is full of it. But you can see that the rest of the Russian territory doesn’t have many air defence systems.

It's basically empty there. Moscow, St Petersburg and Putin's bunkers will be more or less protected, but Ukrainian-made drones are capable of reaching Moscow, and St Petersburg, and other oil depots. This is a very good sign.

They [the Russians] are increasingly experiencing the bitter taste of war. The Russians thought that ‘the special military operation [as Russia calls the war against Ukraine – ed.] was going according to plan’ and that the war wouldn’t affect them. Now it’s affecting everyone. Unfortunately, we’ve been getting it for the past two years – fires, destruction and death. Now they will get it too...

I would like a million Ukrainian drones to fly over and wipe all of them out as far as the Urals, but we realise that the possibilities are not unlimited for either us or our partner countries."

