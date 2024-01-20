All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Representatives of Ukraine and US conduct first joint inspection of provided weapons

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 20 January 2024, 17:27
Representatives of Ukraine and US conduct first joint inspection of provided weapons
Inspection of weapons provided by American partners Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted the first joint inspection of weapons provided by their American partners. 

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine 

спільна інспекція України та США, фото Міноборони
Inspection of weapons provided by American partners
Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine 

Details: The Internal Audit Service of the Ministry of Defence, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and representatives of the US Embassy's Defence Cooperation Section inspected weapons and equipment provided by US partners in one of Ukraine's military units.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian and American inspectors checked three main items: serial numbers, technical condition and proper storage conditions (safety and security).

"The information is currently being processed. There were no comments from US representatives during the joint work," the statement said.

 

The Ministry of Defence added that joint inspections of the end use of weapons provided by partners will continue.

They recalled that the concept of self-reporting by the partner country on end-use was initiated and signed by the Ministry of Defence on 27 November 2023. The plan for joint physical inspections for the first half of 2024 was agreed with the US side on 14 December 2023.

Background: In July 2023, the Ministry of Defence stated that a US inspection of logistical assistance showed that the US side had no complaints about Ukraine's weapons and military equipment accounting.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ministry of DefenceUSAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Ministry of Defence
Inspection reveals poor-quality food being supplied to military in Ukraine's east – photo
Defence Ministry on why Minister Umierov postponed his trip to France
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on re-introduction of mobilisation draft law in Parliament
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: