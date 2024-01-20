Representatives of Ukraine and US conduct first joint inspection of provided weapons

Inspection of weapons provided by American partners Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted the first joint inspection of weapons provided by their American partners.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: The Internal Audit Service of the Ministry of Defence, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and representatives of the US Embassy's Defence Cooperation Section inspected weapons and equipment provided by US partners in one of Ukraine's military units.

Ukrainian and American inspectors checked three main items: serial numbers, technical condition and proper storage conditions (safety and security).

"The information is currently being processed. There were no comments from US representatives during the joint work," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defence added that joint inspections of the end use of weapons provided by partners will continue.

They recalled that the concept of self-reporting by the partner country on end-use was initiated and signed by the Ministry of Defence on 27 November 2023. The plan for joint physical inspections for the first half of 2024 was agreed with the US side on 14 December 2023.

Background: In July 2023, the Ministry of Defence stated that a US inspection of logistical assistance showed that the US side had no complaints about Ukraine's weapons and military equipment accounting.

