Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

The 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after General Marko Bezruchko, one of the units that is defending Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, has shared a video that shows one of the largest Russian assaults on the city, which took place in October 2023.

Source: the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "Enemy forces have been making insane, wild efforts to break through our defences for five months now, since 10 October. There are daily assaults. There are daily airstrikes. There are daily battles.

During their largest assaults, the Russians deployed an amount of equipment that has not been seen before in any country in any of the 21st-century conflicts.

The video shows one of those largest assaults, which took place in late October of last year."

