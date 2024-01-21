Ukrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Ukrainian footballer Artem Dovbyk scored three goals in the span of a few minutes during the Spanish Championship.

Details: Girona FC, the team for which Ukrainians Artem Dovbyk and Viktor Tsyhankov (who is also in the starting line-up) play, met Sevilla FC on the evening of 21 January.

Sevilla was the first to score, with Spanish footballer Isaac Romero scoring in the 10th minute.

A few minutes later, Dovbyk evened the score with a well-aimed header.

Over the next three minutes, the Ukrainian scored twice more – once after a pass from his colleague Cristian Portugués, and then, having beaten several opponents, he scored a powerful shot from outside the penalty area.

After this hat-trick (13, 15 and 19 minutes of the match), Dovbyk became the top scorer in the Spanish La Liga with 14 goals.

Following the first half, Girona FC defeated Sevilla 3-1 and remained in first place in the standings.

Updated: In the second half, Tsyhankov also scored a goal, but was substituted after 10 minutes.

The match finished with a score of 5:1.

