Russian landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak moved to occupied Sevastopol – photo

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 25 January 2024, 13:21
Russian landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak. Photo: Kora27 from Wikimedia

The Russians have relocated the damaged Russian landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak from their Novorossiysk base to occupied Crimea. The ship was spotted in Sevastopol six months ago.

Source: Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on the morning of 25 January; the Atesh partisan movement on Telegram

Quote from Pletenchuk: "It is in Sevastopol Bay – that we can confirm. The Atesh reported it was Hrafska Bay – not quite accurate. But overall, it's Sevastopol Bay. 

As for its possible participation in security and defence activities or other combat training events, that's unlikely. It's a well-known large landing ship of the 775 project, the Olenegorskiy Gornyak, which is currently a bit 'not combat-ready,' as we say in the Armed Forces. 

After the damage it sustained last season, it is undergoing repairs. Most likely, they brought it there from Novorossiysk for this purpose. So we shouldn’t expect any daring moves from it."

Details: Yesterday, on 24 January, the Atesh movement reported that its agents had observed the arrival of a large landing ship in Sevastopol: after relocating the 775 project large landing ship to the Hrafska pier in the city of Sevastopol, they "turned it around and covered it with camouflage".

ВДК
Russian landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak in Crimea
All PHOTOs: ATESH MOVEMENT

Pletenchuk noted that such a large ship cannot be camouflaged. Pletnechuk added that the Olenegorskiy Gornyak will not be able to go to sea for combat duty yet because it still needs restoration.

Великий десантний корабель “Оленегорський горняк” помітили в Севастополі

"Perhaps someday it will return. But considering that it had quite significant damage, we are unlikely to see it performing similar tasks in the near future," he said.

Background: On 4 August 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it conducted a special operation in the Novorossiysk Bay in Russia: a surface drone damaged the Russian landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak, causing "a serious breach".

In October, the Russian news agency TASS reported that external work on the landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak was completed, and the restoration of some internal compartments and premises is underway.

Subjects: Black SeaCrimeaSevastopolnaval fleet
