All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia publishes exchange lists through propagandists, we will not fall for it – Spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 25 January 2024, 16:40
Russia publishes exchange lists through propagandists, we will not fall for it – Spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Andrii Yusov. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

According to the representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Russia does not officially publish lists of prisoners of war who were to be exchanged, instead resorting to propaganda.

Source: Andrii Yusov, Spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "First of all, the lists (of prisoners of war who were supposed to be exchanged on 24 Januar – ed.) were known. Another thing is what the lists are. 

Advertisement:

In Ukraine, official information is provided by the Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and officials, particularly the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada.

On the part of the aggressor state, certain lists are reported by propagandists, [such as] Simonian, Sharіi, etc.

In other words, this is not done by the aggressor's Defence Ministry or the humanitarian centre responsible for the treatment of prisoners of war, but by propaganda.

The fact is that to comment on the information that Russian propaganda deliberately spreads means to participate in implementing their operation.

Of course, when such lists are officially announced, then there will be official comments."

Details: Yusov stressed that to compare the exchange lists, Russia must officially publish them through a state agency or an authorised representative. Ukraine will not comment on the lists of propagandists so as not to give them a legitimate status and not be influenced by the provocation of the invaders.

Background:

  • The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings on the fact of the crash of a Russian Il-76 military plane in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.
  • On the afternoon of 24 January, an Il-76 military plane crashed in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation. Ukrainska Pravda sources in the General Staff noted that the plane was carrying missiles for the S-300 air defence system.
  • After the crash of the Russian Il-76, a number of Russian media outlets spread statements by Andrey Kartapolov, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defence, that it was allegedly transporting dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were supposed to be exchanged; Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that he is investigating the situation.
  • A few hours after the information about the Il-76 crash appeared, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine issued a statement in which they hinted that this plane was a military target and was carrying ammunition for the Russian army.
  • Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence confirmed that an exchange of prisoners was planned for 24 January but it did not take place. At the same time, they said that there is no information on whether the IL-76 had Ukrainian PoWs on board.
  • The White House said that it does not yet have enough information to determine what happened to the Il-76 plane that crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 24 January.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: exchangeprisoners
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
exchange
We waited for them in Sumy: Defence Intelligence discloses details of failed 24 January PoW swap
Ukraine vows to continue prisoner swaps, says Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner
Prisoner swap did not take place, downing of Il-76 aircraft indicates deliberate and planned actions by Russia – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
RECENT NEWS
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
04:34
Russians target 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, over 200 strikes recorded
All News
Advertisement: