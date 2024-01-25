All Sections
Ukraine's European Integration Minister discusses details of talks on EU accession with EU Commissioner

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 14:03
Ukraine's European Integration Minister discusses details of talks on EU accession with EU Commissioner
Olha Stefanishyna, Olivér Várhelyi. Photo: Twitter (X)

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, has met with Olivér Várhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, to launch negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and discussed the structure of the upcoming talks.

Source: Stefanishyna on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "[We] agreed on steps for steadfast implementation [of 4 recommendations]; kick-off of the screening to be followed by Ukrainian [government] team and DG NEAR meetings and negotiation framework preparation. Ukraine has the capacity to advance on all."

Background: In mid-January, the President of the European Commission announced that in preparation for accession talks with Ukraine, the EC was launching a pre-accession legislative screening process and creating a negotiating framework. Later, the press service explained the details of the process.

Subjects: European integrationUkraineEU
