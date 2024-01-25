Russians bombard Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery

Russian troops bombarded the Marhanets hromada and the town of Nikopol, firing more than ten projectiles, on Thursday [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "This morning was noisy for the Marganets hromada in Nikopol district. Then, in the afternoon, the Russians bombarded the district centre. The occupiers fired with heavy artillery. In total, more than a dozen projectiles were fired."

Details: A total of six houses have been damaged. A power line and a gas pipeline have been damaged. There were no casualties.

