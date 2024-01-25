Ukraine brings back 2 children deported to Russia

A boy and a girl who had been illegally deported by Russia have been brought back to their families in Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Reportedly, the boy is 16 and the girl is 17 years old. They used to live in the settlement of Krynky in Kherson Oblast. The Russians deported the children to Russia’s Krasnodar Krai after the liberation of the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast by the Ukrainian forces.

Quote: "I have good news. We managed to bring children back to two Ukrainian families…

Thanks to the efforts of many services, the children were brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory and to their families. I am grateful to the Save Ukraine organisation for contributing to this.

The families have reunited. I am happy for these young people and their parents."

Background:

On 25 January, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) approved a resolution addressing the situation of Ukrainian children, including those abducted and subjected to Russian attempts to erase their identity, as well as those who have found refuge in the EU.

The document calls on the national parliaments of all Council of Europe member states to adopt decisions "condemning the war crimes against children and recognising deportations, forcible transfers, and unjustifiable delay in repatriation of Ukrainian children … as a crime of genocide".

