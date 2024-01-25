All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine brings back 2 children deported to Russia

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 25 January 2024, 19:20
Ukraine brings back 2 children deported to Russia
Photo: Istock / Getty Images Plus

A boy and a girl who had been illegally deported by Russia have been brought back to their families in Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Reportedly, the boy is 16 and the girl is 17 years old. They used to live in the settlement of Krynky in Kherson Oblast. The Russians deported the children to Russia’s Krasnodar Krai after the liberation of the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast by the Ukrainian forces.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I have good news. We managed to bring children back to two Ukrainian families…

Thanks to the efforts of many services, the children were brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory and to their families. I am grateful to the Save Ukraine organisation for contributing to this.

The families have reunited. I am happy for these young people and their parents."

Background:

  • On 25 January, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) approved a resolution addressing the situation of Ukrainian children, including those abducted and subjected to Russian attempts to erase their identity, as well as those who have found refuge in the EU.
  • The document calls on the national parliaments of all Council of Europe member states to adopt decisions "condemning the war crimes against children and recognising deportations, forcible transfers, and unjustifiable delay in repatriation of Ukrainian children … as a crime of genocide".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: childrendeportationRussiawar
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
children
PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and sheltered in Europe
Mandatory evacuation zone expanded in Kharkiv Oblast
Body of child recovered from rubble in Pokrovsk district, search and rescue operation ongoing – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
04:34
Russians target 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, over 200 strikes recorded
All News
Advertisement: