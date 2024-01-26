All Sections
US State Department: If Congress fails to vote for aid, the Ukrainian people will feel the consequences

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 26 January 2024, 00:19
US State Department: If Congress fails to vote for aid, the Ukrainian people will feel the consequences
Vedant Patel. Photo: Getty Images

The United States has no source of funding to help Ukraine other than the aid package that Congress must vote on. If the aid package is not voted on, the Ukrainian people will feel the consequences.

Source: Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a briefing at the State Department 

Details: Patel noted that "there is no magic pot of money here", so we have to wait and hope that Congress will be able to act as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Once the supplemental funding for Ukraine is voted on, the US will be able to continue to fulfil its commitment to support its Ukrainian partners in all areas, including security, economic and humanitarian support.

Quote: "I don't have any specific metrics to offer, but there will be real, legitimate, tangible impacts if we are not able to get this done [provide funding – ed.]. And ultimately the Ukrainian people and their efforts to fight against Russian aggression will suffer."

All News
USA
