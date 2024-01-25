Bloomberg suggests Putin is willing to negotiate

On 25 January, Bloomberg published unattributed material claiming that the aggressor country's president, Vladimir Putin, is "testing the waters" for the United States' willingness to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Bloomberg, "two people close to the Kremlin," stated that "via indirect channels to signal he's [Putin - ed.] open to discussion, including potentially on future security arrangements for Ukraine."

According to the same sources, in December 2023, senior US officials were given "signals" about the Russian leader's willingness to negotiate "through an intermediary they declined to identify."

Quote: "Putin, they said, may be willing to consider dropping an insistence on neutral status for Ukraine and even ultimately abandon opposition to eventual NATO membership," Bloomberg writes.

The agency interviewed US officials, including Adrienne Watson, a representative of the White House National Security Council, who claimed they were unaware of the existence of "signals" from Putin. They emphasised that they see no signs of the President of the Russian Federation being serious about any negotiations.

But Bloomberg suggests such information "could help sow division among Ukraine’s allies, isolating Kyiv and undermining President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s efforts to win support for his own peace formula, which calls for full Russian withdrawal."

In this context, the publication mentions the difficulties with the adoption of additional assistance for Ukraine in the US Congress and in the European Union.

The Bloomberg publication is not the first to promote the idea of the alleged readiness of the Russian president for negotiations.

According to a source-based article published last month by The New York Times, Putin is allegedly willing to sign a "truce" if Kyiv and the West recognise Russians in Ukraine's illegally occupied territories.

At a press conference on 14 December, Putin declared that the war against Ukraine will end when he achieves all his goals - "denazification, demilitarisation and neutral status for Ukraine".

