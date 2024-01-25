All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bloomberg suggests Putin is willing to negotiate

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 January 2024, 22:12
Bloomberg suggests Putin is willing to negotiate
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

On 25 January, Bloomberg published unattributed material claiming that the aggressor country's president, Vladimir Putin, is "testing the waters" for the United States' willingness to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Bloomberg, "two people close to the Kremlin," stated that "via indirect channels to signal he's [Putin - ed.] open to discussion, including potentially on future security arrangements for Ukraine."

Advertisement:

According to the same sources, in December 2023, senior US officials were given "signals" about the Russian leader's willingness to negotiate "through an intermediary they declined to identify."

Quote: "Putin, they said, may be willing to consider dropping an insistence on neutral status for Ukraine and even ultimately abandon opposition to eventual NATO membership," Bloomberg writes.

The agency interviewed US officials, including Adrienne Watson, a representative of the White House National Security Council, who claimed they were unaware of the existence of "signals" from Putin. They emphasised that they see no signs of the President of the Russian Federation being serious about any negotiations.

But Bloomberg suggests such information "could help sow division among Ukraine’s allies, isolating Kyiv and undermining President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s efforts to win support for his own peace formula, which calls for full Russian withdrawal."

In this context, the publication mentions the difficulties with the adoption of additional assistance for Ukraine in the US Congress and in the European Union.

The Bloomberg publication is not the first to promote the idea of the alleged readiness of the Russian president for negotiations.

According to a source-based article published last month by The New York Times, Putin is allegedly willing to sign a "truce" if Kyiv and the West recognise Russians in Ukraine's illegally occupied territories.

At a press conference on 14 December, Putin declared that the war against Ukraine will end when he achieves all his goals - "denazification, demilitarisation and neutral status for Ukraine".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinUSAwarmedia
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
Putin
Ukraine's future is in the West's hands – UK Defence Secretary
"Korean people's closest friend" Putin prepares visit to North Korea
Lukashenko says Belarus received Iskander missile systems from Russia
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: