Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts due to threat of ballistic weapons use
Friday, 26 January 2024, 01:00
An air-raid warning has been issued in several Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 25-26 January due to the threat of ballistic missile use.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force; alerts.in.ua
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.
Updated: An air-raid warning was in effect for about 25 minutes.
