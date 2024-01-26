Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts due to threat of ballistic weapons use

An air-raid warning has been issued in several Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 25-26 January due to the threat of ballistic missile use.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; alerts.in.ua

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Advertisement:

Updated: An air-raid warning was in effect for about 25 minutes.

Support UP or become our patron!