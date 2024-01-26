All Sections
Air Force reports threat of ballistic weapons use from south for second time in one day

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 26 January 2024, 01:56
Map of air-raid warnings. Photo: alerts.in.ua

An air-raid warning has been issued in Ukrainian oblasts due to the threat of ballistic missile use for the second time on the night of 25-26 January.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Updated: An air-raid warning was in effect for about 40 minutes.

war
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts due to threat of ballistic weapons use
US State Department: If Congress fails to vote for aid, the Ukrainian people will feel the consequences
Bloomberg suggests Putin is willing to negotiate
