Air Force reports threat of ballistic weapons use from south for second time in one day
Friday, 26 January 2024, 01:56
An air-raid warning has been issued in Ukrainian oblasts due to the threat of ballistic missile use for the second time on the night of 25-26 January.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.
Updated: An air-raid warning was in effect for about 40 minutes.
