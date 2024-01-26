Air Force reports threat of ballistic weapons use from south for second time in one day

An air-raid warning has been issued in Ukrainian oblasts due to the threat of ballistic missile use for the second time on the night of 25-26 January.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Updated: An air-raid warning was in effect for about 40 minutes.

