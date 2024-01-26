Death toll of 23 January attack on Kharkiv rises to 11 people
Friday, 26 January 2024, 09:23
A woman, who was injured during Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv on the morning of 23 January, died in hospital on the night of 25-26 January. The death toll from the strike has therefore increased to 11.
Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram
Quote: "A 61-year-old woman died in hospital tonight, despite doctors' best efforts.
As of now, 11 people have died as a result of a missile strike on Kharkiv."
Background:
- On 23 January, at 04:00, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, and at 7:00, they carried out another missile attack on the city's Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts. That day, the Russians struck Kharkiv three times.
- Earlier, the death toll stood at ten. The city marked 25 January as a day of mourning.
