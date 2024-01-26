Death toll of 23 January attack on Kharkiv rises to 11 people

The aftermath of the 23 January missile attack on Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A woman, who was injured during Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv on the morning of 23 January, died in hospital on the night of 25-26 January. The death toll from the strike has therefore increased to 11.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "A 61-year-old woman died in hospital tonight, despite doctors' best efforts.

Advertisement:

As of now, 11 people have died as a result of a missile strike on Kharkiv."

Background:

On 23 January, at 04:00, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, and at 7:00, they carried out another missile attack on the city's Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts. That day, the Russians struck Kharkiv three times.

Earlier, the death toll stood at ten. The city marked 25 January as a day of mourning.

Support UP or become our patron!