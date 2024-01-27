Russian forces deployed 4 Shahed drones and 1 Iskander-M missile to attack Ukraine overnight

Infographic reads: “As of 07:00 on 27 January 2024, 4 Shahed-136/131 attack drones have been destroyed.” Image: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russian forces deployed four Shahed drones and an Iskander-M missile to attack Ukraine on the night of 26-27 January, with Ukraine’s air defence disabling all four drones.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Enemy forces deployed four Shahed-136/131 attack drones to attack [Ukraine] from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation) on the night of 26-27 January.

All four drones were disabled over [Ukraine’s] Kirovohrad Oblast."

Details: Russian forces also launched an Iskander-M missile on Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast from Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

Early reports indicate there were no casualties.

