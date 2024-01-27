All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces deployed 4 Shahed drones and 1 Iskander-M missile to attack Ukraine overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 27 January 2024, 07:52
Russian forces deployed 4 Shahed drones and 1 Iskander-M missile to attack Ukraine overnight
Infographic reads: “As of 07:00 on 27 January 2024, 4 Shahed-136/131 attack drones have been destroyed.” Image: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russian forces deployed four Shahed drones and an Iskander-M missile to attack Ukraine on the night of 26-27 January, with Ukraine’s air defence disabling all four drones.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Enemy forces deployed four Shahed-136/131 attack drones to attack [Ukraine] from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation) on the night of 26-27 January.

Advertisement:

All four drones were disabled over [Ukraine’s] Kirovohrad Oblast."

Details: Russian forces also launched an Iskander-M missile on Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast from Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

Early reports indicate there were no casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed dronemissile strikeUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
Shahed drone
Russian attack drones fly over Ukraine, explosions rock Kropyvnytskyi
Russians launch 2 waves of drone attacks, mainly targeting Odesa, with 6 people injured – photo, video
Two Shahed drones hit business facility in Kryvyi Rih district, causing fire
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: