Russian forces deployed 4 Shahed drones and 1 Iskander-M missile to attack Ukraine overnight
Saturday, 27 January 2024, 07:52
Russian forces deployed four Shahed drones and an Iskander-M missile to attack Ukraine on the night of 26-27 January, with Ukraine’s air defence disabling all four drones.
Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "Enemy forces deployed four Shahed-136/131 attack drones to attack [Ukraine] from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation) on the night of 26-27 January.
Advertisement:
All four drones were disabled over [Ukraine’s] Kirovohrad Oblast."
Details: Russian forces also launched an Iskander-M missile on Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast from Russia’s Rostov Oblast.
Early reports indicate there were no casualties.
Support UP or become our patron!