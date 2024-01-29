All Sections
Falling drone wreckage damages buildings in Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts during nighttime attack

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 29 January 2024, 09:13
Shahed kamikaze UAVs. Stock photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Russian forces launched eight attack drones, an Iskander ballistic missile, and three S-300 missiles over Ukraine last night; all drones were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian defenders. Falling drone wreckage damaged an administrative building, an educational institution and private buildings in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Air Defence: "The enemy launched eight Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk, one Iskander-M missile from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast and three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at [the Ukrainian-held part of] Donetsk Oblast, from the temporarily occupied part of the oblast, on the night of 28-29 January 2024.

The forces and assets of the Air Force, acting jointly with the air defences of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed eight enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne oblasts."

Що з російської зброї вдалося збити над Україною в ніч на 29.01.2024
Infographic that shows which Russian weapons were downed over Ukraine on the night of 28-29 January 2024
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine (South Division) reported that the Russians once again attacked the south of Ukraine with loitering munitions during the night. Air defence units downed four Shahed-131/136 drones in Mykolaiv Oblast. 

An administrative building, an educational institution and privately-owned buildings were damaged by falling drone wreckage, resulting in no fires or civilian casualties.

The head of the Mykolaiv Oblast State Administration reported that drone wreckage had crashed in the Arbuzynka hromada when air defence units responded [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, said drone wreckage fell onto an agricultural business and broke the roof of a building in the Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. No casualties were reported.

