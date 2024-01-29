Russian forces launch 8 Shahed UAVs on Ukraine overnight: air defences down all of them

Russia launched eight Shahed-136/131 kamikaze UAVs to attack Ukraine on the night of 28-29 January. Ukrainian air defences have destroyed all of them.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "The forces and assets of the Air Force, acting jointly with the air defences of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed eight enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne oblasts."

Details: Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attack.

The Russians launched the drones from the area of the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia.

Russian forces also fired one Iskander-M missile from Russia's Voronezh Oblast and three S-300 air defence missiles on the Ukrainian government-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast from the temporarily occupied territory of the oblast.

