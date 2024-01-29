All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces launch 8 Shahed UAVs on Ukraine overnight: air defences down all of them

Iryna BalachukMonday, 29 January 2024, 07:46
Russian forces launch 8 Shahed UAVs on Ukraine overnight: air defences down all of them
Ukrainian air defence unit. Photo: Ukrainian General Staff

Russia launched eight Shahed-136/131 kamikaze UAVs to attack Ukraine on the night of 28-29 January. Ukrainian air defences have destroyed all of them.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "The forces and assets of the Air Force, acting jointly with the air defences of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed eight enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attack. 

The Russians launched the drones from the area of the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia.

Russian forces also fired one Iskander-M missile from Russia's Voronezh Oblast and three S-300 air defence missiles on the Ukrainian government-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast from the temporarily occupied territory of the oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: droneswarair defence
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
drones
Drone shot down over Russia's Bryansk Oblast
Russian occupation forces drop explosives on resident of Beryslav, Ukraine's south
Ukrainian border guards brigade post video of Russian equipment being destroyed by UAVs – video
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: