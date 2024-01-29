All Sections
Mandatory evacuation announced from nine more villages in Donetsk Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 29 January 2024, 16:26
Mandatory evacuation announced from nine more villages in Donetsk Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Coordination Headquarters has decided to conduct mandatory evacuations in nine villages in the Marinka and Ocheretyne hromadas, Donetsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories.]

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration (OMA) 

Quote: "We have decided to conduct a mandatory evacuation from the villages of the Marinka (Antonivka, Ilinka, Zoriane, Oleksandropil, Zhelanne Druhe) and Ocheretyne hromadas (Mezhove, Voskhod, Novoselivka Persha and Zhelanne)."

Details: Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said it was essential to evacuate residents of the oblast, families with children, and people with health issues to safer areas.

"We are working on this with our international partners and friendly organisations," Filashkin said.

According to Filashkin, there were 72 children in the Marinka and Ocheretyne hromadas as of 24 January.

Background: On 27 January, Filashkin reported that 467 people, including 102 children, had been evacuated from contact line settlements during the week.

