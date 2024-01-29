All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU takes another step towards using frozen Russian assets in Ukraine's favour

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 29 January 2024, 21:22
EU takes another step towards using frozen Russian assets in Ukraine's favour
Stock photo: Getty Images

Permanent representatives of the EU countries at a meeting on 29 January coordinated the creation of a separate account to which the interest from taxed income of frozen Russian assets will be transferred.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Rikard Jozwiak, Brussels correspondent of Radio Liberty; later the information was officially confirmed by the Belgian leadership of the EU Council 

The Belgian chairmanship stated without going into detail that the EU ambassadors "agreed in principle on a proposal on the use of windfall profits related to immobilised assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction".

Advertisement:

Details: Jozwiak stated that the EU ambassadors greenlit the first step on the path towards using frozen Russian assets in favour of Ukraine – "putting aside proceeds of frozen Russian assets in a separate account".

"Now it’s all about agreeing the next step: actually sending the cash to Ukraine," he added.

Earlier this month the foreign affairs ministers of the EU reached a political agreement concerning the plan to use Russian assets to support Ukraine.

However, a number of EU member states are against the confiscation of these assets due to legal hardships. The compromise is to tax the income of these frozen assets and transfer these funds to Ukraine.

Meanwhile the US is promoting the idea of the confiscation of frozen assets. Last week profile committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Representatives of the US adopted a law intended to help create conditions for confiscation of Russian assets and their transfer to Ukraine to support its reconstruction.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Europemoney
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
Europe
Zelenskyy warns West of redivision of the world after aid to Ukraine is suspended
European partners do "too little" for Ukraine – German finance minister
Zelenskyy: Screening process has officially started for Ukraine, laying foundation for EU accession talks
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: