Zelenskyy: Screening process has officially started for Ukraine, laying foundation for EU accession talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the screening process has officially begun in Brussels, laying the groundwork for negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "The thorough work of assessing the alignment of Ukrainian legislation with EU norms, the formation of Ukraine's delegation, and our negotiating position are all ahead of us.

Advertisement:

I expect full engagement of the Ukrainian government team and for the first intergovernmental conference to be held this spring."

Вітаю сьогоднішній початок ґрунтовної підготовки до переговорів про вступ України до ЄС. У Брюсселі офіційно розпочався процес скринінгу, який закладає основу для переговорів.



Це результат наших домовленостей, досягнутих із Президенткою @VonderLeyen у Давосі. Дякую, Урсуло.… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 25, 2024

The president notes that this is the result of agreements reached in Davos with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

Background: Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, met with Olivér Várhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, to launch negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and discussed the structure of the upcoming talks.

Support UP or become our patron!