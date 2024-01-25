All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Screening process has officially started for Ukraine, laying foundation for EU accession talks

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 25 January 2024, 23:28
Zelenskyy: Screening process has officially started for Ukraine, laying foundation for EU accession talks
Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the screening process has officially begun in Brussels, laying the groundwork for negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "The thorough work of assessing the alignment of Ukrainian legislation with EU norms, the formation of Ukraine's delegation, and our negotiating position are all ahead of us. 

Advertisement:

I expect full engagement of the Ukrainian government team and for the first intergovernmental conference to be held this spring."

The president notes that this is the result of agreements reached in Davos with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

Background: Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, met with Olivér Várhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, to launch negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and discussed the structure of the upcoming talks.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUZelenskyyEurope
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
EU
Ukraine comments on discussion with EU about refugees returning home
EU will allocate €50 billion, there are "three or four scenarios" – Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration
Bloomberg: Hungary no longer opposes EU military fund for Ukraine at €5 billion
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: