Ukraine and Germany hold two days of talks on security guarantees

Representatives from Ukraine and Germany held a two-day round of talks on security commitments in accordance with the Group of Seven declaration adopted at the NATO summit in Lithuania.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine on 29 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the talks, representatives of Germany and Ukraine "discussed the wording of the key provisions of the agreement, terminology and legal formalities," the President’s Office reported.

Quote: "Representatives of Ukraine and Germany agreed on a schedule for further communication between the negotiating groups in the near future," they added, without specifying details.

Previously: Earlier this month, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hinted that an agreement on security guarantees with Ukraine could be announced shortly.

In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to visit Ukraine in February to finalise a security guarantee agreement.

The majority of bilateral agreements between Ukraine and its G7 partners are still being negotiated. The first finalised agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom was signed in mid-January, during UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv.

