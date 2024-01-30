Russian figure skaters stripped of 2022 Olympic gold medal over doping disqualification

The Russian Olympic team has been officially stripped of its gold medal in the team figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, following the four-year suspension of team member Kamila Valieva for doping.

Source: Suspilne Sport, the sports reporting branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: The decision was approved by the International Skating Union (ISU), taking into account the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Valieva's disqualification.

Advertisement:

The ISU verdict states that Valieva's results in the team figure skating tournament (short and free skating) have been annulled. The Russian Olympic Committee team was therefore stripped of its first-place finish, with the United States being retroactively crowned the new Olympic champions.

The Russian Olympic Committee will reportedly still hold one medal.

With Valieva's two wins being nullified, the Russian Olympic Committee team dropped to third place, one point ahead of Canada.

The ISU also approved other sanctions against Valieva, stripping her of all awards due to the CAS ruling. This included the gold medal at the 2021 European Championships, which has now been handed to another Russian, Anna Shcherbakova.

Background: Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sport handed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva a four-year disqualification for doping and stripped her of all medals she had won since 25 December 2021.

Support UP or become our patron!