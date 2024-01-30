All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence chief meets with Japanese ambassador, discuss "interesting ideas"

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 30 January 2024, 12:16
Kyrylo Budanov, Photo: Getty Images

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukrainian Defence Intelligence (DIU), and Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Foreign Minister, met with Matsuda Kuninori, Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine, and discussed the partnership of their countries and "interesting ideas".

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "We continue the dialogue, share our experience, discuss interesting ideas, strengthen our partnership for the sake of moving towards a just peace and liberating all our lands from Russian invaders."

Ukrainian Defence Intelligence reiterated that Japan remains one of the most reliable and consistent partners of Ukraine in countering Russia’s war of conquest.

Background: On 7 January, Japanese Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa reported that her country has decided to allocate US$37 million to the NATO trust fund for UAV detection systems in Ukraine.

