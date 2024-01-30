Hungarian PM: Peace has a name – Donald Trump

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made complimentary statements about former US President Donald Trump, emphasising his "peacemaking" qualities.

Source: European Pravda, citing Orbán in an interview with Le Point, published by his press service

Details: In particular, Orbán described Trump as the "most successful US president on the international stage".

Advertisement:

Quote: "He (Trump) did not start any wars. The Abraham Accords (about the normalisation of relations between Israel and Arab states) were the only serious chance to bring peace, balance, and an acceptable way of life to a very complicated Middle Eastern region," said the Hungarian prime minister.

Orbán added that he is convinced that if Donald Trump had been the US president in February 2022, "there would have been no more wars in Europe".

"Today, I don't see another leader in Europe or America who would be strong enough to stop a war. Peace has a name – Donald Trump," said Orbán.

Background:

Orbán has participated in several pro-Trump events in previous years and openly expressed support for his reelection as president. He stated, among other things, that "if Trump were president, the war would not have started" in Ukraine, and that the return of Trump would "bring peace." In response, Trump praised Orbán.

Recently, US Ambassador to Hungary, David Cornstein, sharply criticised Orbán for openly supporting Donald Trump ahead of the elections.

Support UP or become our patron!