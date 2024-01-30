Social Policy Committee reacts to Zelenskyy's idea of EU countries helping refugees through Ukraine

A Ukrainian MP from the Committee for Social Policy has said that the EU governments who help Ukrainian refugees are interested in helping them on their own territory, not through Kyiv.

Source: Mykhailo Tsymbaliuk, First Deputy Head of the Committee for Social Policy and Veterans’ Rights Protection and an MP from the Motherland political party, in the broadcast of Radio Liberty

Quote: "We must understand that few states are willing to help the refugees through the Ukrainian government. Our partners help us with both non-refundable financial support and minimal interest loans.

Due to this it seems to me that the Ukrainian authorities should focus on creating suitable conditions here, in our territory, so that our citizens come back."

Details: With time, the chances of Ukrainian refugee families returning home are decreasing, so the government needs to create decent conditions for them to come back to: "The goal of the Ukrainian government is to create such conditions under which Ukrainians will know when to return, where to return, and will be sure that they will be welcomed back not only with moral support, but also financially".

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview to the ARD German TV-channel that Ukraine would like the money different countries spend on the aid for the Ukrainian refugees to be given to Ukraine so that Ukraine distributes these funds to these people itself. Zelenskyy thinks that this way, these funds would support the Ukrainian economy.

