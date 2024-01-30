All Sections
Ukraine may receive high-precision guided GLSDB bombs from US

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 21:37
Ukraine may receive high-precision guided GLSDB bombs from US
Photo: Militarnyi

Politico, citing four sources, reported that the Pentagon has successfully tested a new high-precision long-range Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDBs), which could arrive in Ukraine on Wednesday, 31 January.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Politico

Details: An American official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Politico that GLSDBs with an effective range of more than 150 kilometres would be "a significant capability for Ukraine," allowing strikes in the deeper rear of the Russian forces.

The United States announced the supply of these guided aircraft bombs in February 2023. However, because this is a new weapon, it had to be tested, even though it is not yet in service with the American army. As a result, the provision of GLSDB was eventually postponed until the beginning of 2024.

GLSDB is a GPS-guided bomb that can override electronic interference and is suitable for use in all weather conditions. It can also be launched from armoured vehicles.

The GLSDB would allow the Ukrainian military to hit targets twice as far as it is currently firing from US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), forcing Russia to relocate its logistics even further away from the front lines.

At the end of last year, it was revealed that Ukraine had received a small batch of ATACMS long-range missiles from the US.

