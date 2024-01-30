US Defense Secretary and NATO Secretary General discuss arms production for Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met on Monday (29 January) to discuss the critical need to rapidly increase defence production for Ukraine's needs.

Source: US Department of Defense (DoD)

Quote: "Each noted the criticality of rapidly increasing defence production to continue supporting Ukraine, to replenish Allied munitions and equipment stocks, and to meet the increased requirements of the defence plans adopted at the Vilnius Summit."

Advertisement:

Details: As for Ukraine, they also underlined the importance of preserving NATO's unity and discussed the Alliance's ongoing support.

They also exchanged views on the security situation in the Middle East, in particular expressing outrage and sorrow over the deaths and injuries of US troops in Jordan.

Austin and Stoltenberg reaffirmed their support for Sweden's NATO membership bid and expressed their hope that Hungary would conclude the ratification process.

Background:

On Monday, 29 January, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin resumed duty at the Pentagon for the first time since undergoing emergency surgery earlier this year, having been discharged from hospital on 15 January.

Lloyd Austin was discharged from hospital on 15 January after two weeks of treatment for complications that arose after surgery for prostate cancer.

He has been working from home since then, including chairing the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein-format meeting).

Last week, doctors indicated that Austin's treatment was going well and that no additional surgery was planned.

Earlier, there had been considerable publicity in the US about the Pentagon chief's admission to hospital because US President Joe Biden and senior White House officials initially had no idea that Austin was there.

Support UP or become our patron!