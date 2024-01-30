All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Defense Secretary and NATO Secretary General discuss arms production for Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 02:37
US Defense Secretary and NATO Secretary General discuss arms production for Ukraine
Jens Stoltenberg (left) and Lloyd Austin (right), Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met on Monday (29 January) to discuss the critical need to rapidly increase defence production for Ukraine's needs.

Source: US Department of Defense (DoD)

Quote: "Each noted the criticality of rapidly increasing defence production to continue supporting Ukraine, to replenish Allied munitions and equipment stocks, and to meet the increased requirements of the defence plans adopted at the Vilnius Summit."

Advertisement:

Details: As for Ukraine, they also underlined the importance of preserving NATO's unity and discussed the Alliance's ongoing support.

They also exchanged views on the security situation in the Middle East, in particular expressing outrage and sorrow over the deaths and injuries of US troops in Jordan. 

Austin and Stoltenberg reaffirmed their support for Sweden's NATO membership bid and expressed their hope that Hungary would conclude the ratification process.

Background: 

  • On Monday, 29 January, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin resumed duty at the Pentagon for the first time since undergoing emergency surgery earlier this year, having been discharged from hospital on 15 January.
  • Lloyd Austin was discharged from hospital on 15 January after two weeks of treatment for complications that arose after surgery for prostate cancer.
  • He has been working from home since then, including chairing the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein-format meeting).
  • Last week, doctors indicated that Austin's treatment was going well and that no additional surgery was planned.
  • Earlier, there had been considerable publicity in the US about the Pentagon chief's admission to hospital because US President Joe Biden and senior White House officials initially had no idea that Austin was there.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USA
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
USA
US inspectors arrive in Kyiv to enhance oversight of aid
Zelenskyy warns West of redivision of the world after aid to Ukraine is suspended
Greece prepares military aid package for Ukraine following US request
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: