Ceasing aid supplies to Ukraine means own goal for US – CIA Director

William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, has explained why it is strategically important for the United States to continue supporting Ukraine amid Russia's further full-scale invasion.

Source: Burns in an article for Foreign Affairs magazine, cited by European Pravda

Details: Burns said that Russia had already lost the war on many levels, having lost at least 315,000 Russian servicemen and two-thirds of its pre-war tank fleet, and not coming closer to its strategic goal of capturing Kyiv and conquering Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He also believes that the invasion undermined Putin's power, as evidenced by the mutiny of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in June 2023. At the same time, he is determined to drag out the war, hoping that time is on his side.

Quote: "The key to success lies in preserving Western aid for Ukraine. At less than five percent of the U.S. defense budget, it is a relatively modest investment with significant geopolitical returns for the United States and notable returns for American industry."

More details: He emphasised that further assistance to Kyiv with weapons would provide it with a "stronger position" in the event of possible negotiations, and would also provide a chance to secure a long-term win for Ukraine and a strategic loss for Russia.

Quote: "For the United States to walk away from the conflict at this crucial moment and cut off support to Ukraine would be an own goal of historic proportions."

Background: The White House's emergency request for US$61 billion in funding for Ukraine is stuck in Congress as Republicans demand significant concessions on immigration policy.

The White House previously said that it no longer had the money for new military support for Ukraine until it was approved by the US Congress.

Support UP or become our patron!