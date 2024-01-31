All Sections
Pentagon comments on provision of GLSDB bombs to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 31 January 2024, 01:30
Patrick Rider. Photo: Getty Images

The Pentagon has said that Ukraine will receive US GLSDB bombs in accordance with the agreements but did not specify the timeframe for the handover of the weapons.

Source: Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, quoted by Suspilne

Quote: "As we acknowledged last year, we will provide Ukraine with the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb as part of our USAI-funded security assistance efforts.

However, due to operation security reasons, we are not going to confirm specific timelines."

Details: Ryder emphasised that the US continues to work closely with Ukraine and US industry partners.

Background: Politico reported, citing four sources, that the Pentagon had successfully tested a new high-precision long-range Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDBs) that could arrive in Ukraine as early as Wednesday, 31 January.

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraineweapons
