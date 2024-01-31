All Sections
German fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian military aircraft

European PravdaWednesday, 31 January 2024, 07:50
German fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian military aircraft
Stock photo: Getty Images

The German Air Force has scrambled some of its fighter jets to intercept a Russian reconnaissance aircraft that was spotted over the Baltic Sea off its coast.

Source: German Air Force, as reported by European Pravda writes.

Details: The patrol took off from the Laage airbase in northeastern Germany after a Russian military aircraft was spotted in international airspace near Rügen, the Air Force said.

A German fighter jet escorted the Russian plane for a short time before it turned east, the department added.

Quote: "The Il-20M military aircraft was flying without a transponder signal," the German Air Force said.

Earlier, it was reported that in 2023, NATO air forces in Europe took to the air more than 300 times to intercept Russian military aircraft approaching NATO airspace, with most interceptions taking place over the Baltic Sea.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO significantly reinforced its air defences on its eastern flank, including by increasing the number of fighter jets, surveillance aircraft and ground-based air defences.

Following repeated Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure located very close to NATO territory, Allies deployed additional fighter jets to Romania.

In October, following the breach of an undersea pipeline in the Baltic Sea, NATO deployed additional capabilities to the region.

