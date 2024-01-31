All Sections
Germany sends new military aid package with armoured vehicles and missiles to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 January 2024, 15:57
Germany sends new military aid package with armoured vehicles and missiles to Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The German government has announced the transfer of another military aid package to Ukraine, which includes armoured combat vehicles and ammunition.

Source: German government's website, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the updated list, Ukraine received:

  • 24 armoured personnel carriers; 
  • 4 tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206; 
  • IRIS-T SLS missiles;
  • over 1,000 rounds 155mm ammunition;
  • 3 mine clearing tanks Wisent 1; 
  • 1 bridge-laying tank Beaver with spare parts;
  • 14 mine ploughs; 
  • 1 naval mine clearance system;
  • 1 Satcom surveillance system; 
  • 4 border protection vehicles; 
  • 450 snow chains;
  • 194,000 dry rations.

Background: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, Czech PM Petr Fiala, Estonian PM Kaja Kallas and Dutch PM Mark Rutte wrote a joint letter calling for collective efforts to provide long-term support to Ukraine.

Scholz called on European countries to increase the volume of arms supplies to Ukraine, fearing that US assistance could stop.

Earlier, it was reported that Scholz wanted to use the EU summit on 1 February to urge partners to send more weapons to Ukraine.

