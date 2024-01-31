UN court recognises Russian violations concerning education in Crimea, but rejects most of Ukraine's accusations

The UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced its verdict on Ukraine’s complaint against Russia concerning the latter’s violation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Details: The ICJ has completed its consideration of Ukraine’s complaint relating to accusations filed against Russia in 2017.

The ICJ has rejected most of Ukraine’s accusations against Russia within this complaint. Specifically, the court ruled that the violation of international law by Russia is unproven in the context of banning the activity of the Mejlis (the assembly of the Crimean Tatar community) in Crimea.

However, the ICJ acknowledged that Russia had breached its obligations regarding non-discrimination of the Ukrainian minority in the education sector. Court President Joan Donoghue drew attention to data indicating a steep decline in the number of schoolchildren who study in the Ukrainian language. "There was an 80% decrease over the first year (after the illegal annexation of Crimea) and a 50% decrease the following year," she noted.

The judge said the ICJ deemed Russia’s explanations, claiming that there were natural reasons for this phenomenon, unconvincing. "Even considering that many ethnic Ukrainian families left Crimea after 2014, the Court is not convinced that this can alone account for a reduction of more than 90% of genuine demand in Crimea for school instruction in the Ukrainian language," she stated.

The court confirmed that Russia had violated a 2017 ICJ order on temporary measures (concerning the ban on the Mejlis). But since the court was not able to classify this offence as a violation of the Convention for the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Russia was not assigned any punishment.

