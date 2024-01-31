All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 31 January 2024, 19:06
Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea
Aftermath of the attack. Stock photo: Social media

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, has thanked everyone involved in the attacks on the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea. Earlier, the occupiers themselves reported the attack.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Did you know that the 204th Sevastopol Tactical Aircraft Brigade is a part of the Ukrainian Air Force? Belbek airfield is its regular base!

The Ukrainian pilots will certainly come back home to their airbase. And right now I am thankful to everyone who has participated in the liberation of Crimea from the presence of the Russians!"

Details: Oleshchuk also published a video of a missile striking a ground target and an explosion. Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Ukrainian Armed Forces said the airfield was struck by cruise missiles (either Storm Shadow or Scalp missiles).

Background:

  • Explosions were heard in Sevastopol, near Saky, and in Feodosiia, Rozdilne and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea on the afternoon of 31 January. Russian occupation authorities issued an air-raid warning and suspended traffic on the Crimean bridge.
  • Crimean and Russian channels started posting photos and videos of contrails in the sky above Simferopol district.

Subjects: Ukraine's Air ForceCrimea
