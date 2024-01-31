All Sections
Explosions ring out in several cities of occupied Crimea, smoke showing over Belbek airfield – video

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 31 January 2024, 15:50
Stock photo: Depositphotos

Explosions were heard in the cities of Sevastopol, near Saky, Feodosiia, Rozdilne and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea on the afternoon of 31 January. Russian occupation authorities issued an air-raid warning and suspended traffic on the Crimean bridge.

Source: Suspilne (Ukraine's public broadcaster) with reference to local residents; Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed head of occupied Crimea; Krym.Realii, a Radio Liberty project 

Details: Suspilne said, with reference to local residents, that explosions had been heard in Sevastopol and near the town of Saky in Yevpatoriia district.

Before that, the occupation authorities of the city issued an air-raid warning and suspended traffic on the Crimean bridge.

Update: Krym.Realii stated, citing Russian and Crimean Telegram channels, that there were explosions in Feodosiia, Rozdilne and Hvardiiske. Russian Telegram channels reported the possible operation of Russian air defence systems. The occupation authorities of Crimea have not yet commented on the situation.

Photos and videos of inversion trails in the sky over the Simferopol district are being posted on Crimean and Russian social media. Krym.Realii reports on five explosions in Sevastopol resembling the work of air defence systems. The occupation authorities in Crimea have confirmed the operation of air defence systems.

Russian occupation authorities in Crimea reported the downing of a target near Liubymivka (northern part of Sevastopol). It is stated that the debris fell on the "wasteland" near the village. Local Telegram channels published photos and videos showing smoke over the settlement – particularly, over the Belbek airfield.

At 17:29, Russian occupation authorities reported that their "air defence systems were still responding to an attack." It was stated that pieces of a downed missile fell in a private sector near Fedorivska Street.

At 18:21 the occupiers sounded the all-clear and the bridge reopened to traffic. The occupying authorities of Crimea claim that Russian air defence downed over six missiles.

Russia’s Defence Ministry claims that 17 missiles were destroyed over the Black Sea and 3 more above Crimea.

 
 
 

