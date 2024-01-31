Russia claims victory in Ukraine's complaint to UN court under two conventions

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has commented on the 31 January ruling of the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Ukraine's complaint regarding Russia’s violation of two conventions on the financing of terrorism and on racial discrimination.

Source: European Pravda

Details: In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry claims that the ICJ "did not follow Kyiv's lead and refused to recognise Russia as an 'aggressor state' on principle, and denied that the DPR and LPR [the Donetsk and Luhansk ‘People’s Republics’] are terrorist organisations".

At the same time, it was "surprised by the Court's conclusion" that Russia had violated its obligations under the Terrorist Financing Convention in two cases where, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, there were "no signs of either 'terrorism' or its 'financing'".

The Russian Foreign Ministry spoke about the ICJ’s conclusion regarding the Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in a similar vein, claiming that "there is no discrimination against Crimean Tatars or Ukrainians in Crimea".

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the court's finding that teaching in Ukrainian in schools was restricted "a rather controversial judgement" because, it said, "the choice of Crimeans to study in Russian is purely voluntary".

It also stressed that the ICJ rejected all of Ukraine's claims for compensation from Russia.

Background:

Ukraine's complaint against Russia concerned the violation of two international conventions – on the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

