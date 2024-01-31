All Sections
Russians strike civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv with drones

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 31 January 2024, 23:32
Russians strike civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv with drones
Iranian drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked a civilian infrastructure facility in Kharkiv’s Osnovianskyi district on the evening of 31 January. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Kharkiv with hostile drones. A strike was recorded on a civilian infrastructure facility in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv."

Details: There is no information about casualties.

00:19 Syniehubov said that there was no information on casualties caused by the strikes on Kharkiv. 

Quote: "Some of the enemy UAVs ‘did not reach their targets’. Thank you to our air defence forces!"

