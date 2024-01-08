All Sections
Russians drop aerial bomb over occupied Rubizhne

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 8 January 2024, 10:31
Russians drop aerial bomb over occupied Rubizhne
Stock photo: Russian Defence Ministry's press service

An aerial bomb from a Russian plane has fallen on the occupied city of Rubizhne in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Leonid Pasechnik, Russian-appointed head of the occupied part of the oblast 

Quote: "While performing combat missions, an aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Forces dropped an unauthorised FAB-250 air-dropped bomb over the city of Rubizhne."

Details: According to Pasechnik, no one was injured, and residents of nearby houses were evacuated.

Background: 

  • This is the second instance of munitions falling from Russian aircraft in Russia or the occupied territories since the beginning of January.
  • Specifically, on 2 January, munitions fell from a Russian plane over the village of Petropavlovka, Voronezh Oblast, in the Russian Federation. 

