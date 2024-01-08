European Commission condemns Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine

The European Commission has condemned Russia's use of ballistic missiles originating from North Korea in recent attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Peter Stano, spokesperson for the EU External Action Service, during a press briefing

Details: Stano said the European Union had repeatedly made it clear to its international partners that anyone who assisted Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, in violation of the UN Charter and international law, would be brought to justice for the consequences.

"Therefore, of course, we condemn any foreign arms supplies to Russia... Potential arms deliveries from North Korea to Russia might also constitute a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and UN sanctions, so of course we take this very seriously," Stano said.

He added that the EU is discussing the situation with its international partners and within the European Union, since Brussels strongly condemns it and is calling on everyone to continue not to support Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"This also underlines the need for continued support to Ukraine to enable it to defend itself against this brutal aggression. The EU has shown in the past - for example, in the case of Iran over drone supplies - that we take action when we see sufficient evidence to impose sanctions," Stano emphasised.

Background:

Earlier, John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, noted that the United States had proof that Russia had received ballistic missiles from North Korea and launched them on Ukraine, and that Moscow and Tehran have been negotiating with regard to similar weapons, as has also been reported by the media.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said Ukraine had no information regarding Russia's use of ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea.

There have been reports that the United States is preparing additional sanctions against those involved in the transfer of military aid from North Korea and Iran to Russia, including ballistic missiles.

Russia and Iran signed a declaration in December in which they pledged to jointly counter Western sanctions.

