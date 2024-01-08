All Sections
Belarus to build new military town 40 km from border with Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 January 2024, 18:35
Belarus to build new military town 40 km from border with Ukraine
Photo: Radio Liberty

The Ministry of Defence of Belarus is building a new military town 40 kilometres from the border with Ukraine, in Homieĺ Oblast.

Source: Belarusian branch of Radio Liberty

Details: Radio Liberty reported that the first stage of construction is due to be completed in March 2024. The town is being built on the territory of several former children's camps.

In May, self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the creation of the "Southern Operational Command" in the Armed Forces, and journalists have linked the construction of a new military facility to this.

Ukrainian military expert Oleh Zhdanov told Radio Liberty that the new military camp is likely to house a garrison whose task will be to cover the state border. He added that he "would not be surprised" if several more such facilities were built along the border with Ukraine.

Quote: "But if the political unification of Belarus and Russia takes place, the doctrine will change to an offensive one. Then it will be a military base for attack."

Subjects: BelarusLukashenko
