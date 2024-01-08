All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Minister on fight against corruption: The system is resisting, but we will overcome it

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 January 2024, 22:22
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Facebook

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov noted that the ministry, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, is rooting out corruption: "The system is resisting, but we will overcome it."

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "The internal audit of the Defence Ministry and the renewed General Inspectorate of the Defence Ministry have become fully operational. They have already identified many violations. More than UAH 10 billion [about US$261.6 million] worth of violations that were committed over the past four months. We respond to all cases with a firm hand."

Details: Umierov recalled that in December, the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, eliminated a corruption scheme involving the purchase of ammunition for the Armed Forces worth almost UAH 1.5 billion (about US$39 million).

Quote: "This is something we can talk about publicly. There will be more news to come. At the same time, we are working to solve the problem systematically: we are implementing a new procurement architecture in line with NATO standards.

We are rebuilding procurement mechanisms in a way that does not harm the continuous supply of weapons and logistics to the Armed Forces. From now on, the Ministry of Defence sets the rules of the game, shapes policy, and controls tenders. Procurement is carried out by two special agencies."

Details: The minister also noted that due to personnel changes at the Defence Procurement Agency, over the past four months, it has managed to save approximately UAH 3.5 billion (about US$91.5 million) in all logistics procurement. This is approximately 20% of the planned procurement amount.

