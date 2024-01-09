Russian shelling damages 5 high-rise apartment buildings in Marhanets – photo

Russian forces deployed artillery to shell the city of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and the hromada of Kutsurub in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 8–9 January. There were no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit demarcating a city, town, or village and its adjacent territory - ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The city of Marhanets in the Nikopol district came under attack around midnight. Russian forces deployed heavy artillery to attack the city, damaging five high-rise apartment buildings and two cars. There were no casualties or fatalities.

Russian forces also shelled a settlement in Kutsurub hromada at 00:28 on 9 January. There were no casualties.

