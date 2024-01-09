All Sections
Ukraine contracts ShaBlia innovative combat module for machine gunners – photo

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 9 January 2024, 18:25
A ShaBlia robotic turret. Photo: Fedorov on Facebook

ShaBlia, a bulletproof automated system for machine guns that helps soldiers remotely engage the adversary troops, has evolved from a startup into a sustainable project contracted by the Ukrainian government.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Facebook

Details: The official said the turret's remote operation saves the lives and health of machine gunners.

Fedorov further noted that the mass production of ShaBlia turrets had become possible as part of the Brave1 cluster of support for defence technology developments in Ukraine.

"The ShaBlia is an innovation and an example of a modern warfare weapon... Our task is to help create innovations so that they reach the battlefield faster and are used sooner, and we get feedback and see more of these innovations."

Background: In autumn, Ukraine's Defence Ministry commissioned the first ShaBlia remote-controlled combat module, which former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson highly praised.

Support UP or become our patron!

